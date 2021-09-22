HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $50.32.

