NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 293,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,983.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

