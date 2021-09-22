HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NOV by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NOV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

