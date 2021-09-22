Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Northrim BanCorp worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRIM stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

