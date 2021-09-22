Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Trading 1% Higher

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.67 and last traded at $143.25. 3,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.83.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

