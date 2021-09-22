Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Trading 1% Higher

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.67 and last traded at $143.25. 3,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.83.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EDV)
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
