CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Up 30.0% in August

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 342,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $628.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
