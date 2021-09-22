CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Up 30.0% in August

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 342,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $628.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.