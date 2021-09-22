Holger Bartel Sells 1,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,684.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

