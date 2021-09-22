Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 1,533,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.4 days.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

