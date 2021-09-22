Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 1,533,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.4 days.
Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.30.
Polymetal International Company Profile
