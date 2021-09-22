Short Interest in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Grows By 30.9%

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,400 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 758,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE:PGTI opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $98,626. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.