State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 260,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

