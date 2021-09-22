State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,831 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $15,656,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 247.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,478,899 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

