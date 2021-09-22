State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.48 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,301 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

LPX stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

