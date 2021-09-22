State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.75 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

