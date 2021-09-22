ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 255,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,065,630 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $11.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 646,887 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,239 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

