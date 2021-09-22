Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 20,045 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.95.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Studio City International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

