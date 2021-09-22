Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 20,045 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $9.67.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.95.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.
Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
