Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 781,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $560.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

