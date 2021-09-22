iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUR. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 579.2% during the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,124,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 959,153 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,331,592,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 125,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Shares of TUR opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.