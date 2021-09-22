The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$1,270,802.39 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total transaction of C$1,270,802.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,700.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$107.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$95.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$67.96 and a 12-month high of C$109.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSG. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

