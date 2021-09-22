XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 23,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $1,950,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $819,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

