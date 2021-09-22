Insider Buying: D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Major Shareholder Acquires 333,334 Shares of Stock

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE DEH opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Get D8 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in D8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,471,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D8 by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 961,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.