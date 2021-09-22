Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $750.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of -127.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

