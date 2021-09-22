$31.70 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post $31.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $34.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $213.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $339.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Eccher purchased 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

