Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 52,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.02 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $137.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 234.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 61.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

