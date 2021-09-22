HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Party City Holdco worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 533.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 113,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $778.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.89.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.