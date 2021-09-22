Sei Investments Co. Sells 52,838 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,838 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FINV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

FINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Shares of FINV opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

