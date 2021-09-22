Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

EXLS stock opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

