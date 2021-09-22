Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.