Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

