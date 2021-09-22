First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

