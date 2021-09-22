Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $357,500.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00.

Outset Medical stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Outset Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

