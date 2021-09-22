Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $357,500.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00.
Outset Medical stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
