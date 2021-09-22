Matthew J. Tucker Sells 16,575 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $562,389.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $4,122,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

