LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $165.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average is $195.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

