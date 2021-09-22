$220.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce sales of $220.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.58 million and the lowest is $220.24 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $231.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $890.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley cut their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $860.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

