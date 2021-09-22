Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €84.00 ($98.82) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.20 ($115.53).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €78.96 ($92.89) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day moving average is €83.91 and its 200 day moving average is €90.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.