Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.92 ($76.38).

ETR:VNA opened at €53.46 ($62.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €61.66 ($72.54).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

