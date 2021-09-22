Sei Investments Co. Has $899,000 Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $23,655,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.