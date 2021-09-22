Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

