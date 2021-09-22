Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 30,993 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $21,080,957.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987 over the last three months.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

