ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) versus Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Head-To-Head Contrast

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.61%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $93.64, indicating a potential downside of 2.97%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59% Western Alliance Bancorporation 47.52% 21.08% 1.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 9.34 $169.57 million $3.13 23.07 Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 7.55 $506.60 million $5.04 19.15

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats ServisFirst Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

