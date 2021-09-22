Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

