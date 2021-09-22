Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Up 4.5%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $52.89. 5,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,698,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

