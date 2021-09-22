IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 1.8%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.78 and last traded at $71.78. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 168,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Wedbush increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of -1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $354,030 over the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

