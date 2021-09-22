Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Curis by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $743.76 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

