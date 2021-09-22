U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.