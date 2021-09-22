Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.86.

RUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals stock opened at C$31.46 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$17.26 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.3500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,465,000. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last 90 days.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.