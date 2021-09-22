PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $72,000 in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock valued at $41,340,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

