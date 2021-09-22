PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTOR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Meritor by 2,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

