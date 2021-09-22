PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $959.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

