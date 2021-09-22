PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $145.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.13 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $785,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,317,747.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,804 shares of company stock valued at $198,981,699. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.