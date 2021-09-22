Head-To-Head Contrast: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) versus China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zhangmen Education and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A China Online Education Group 4.77% -11.84% 5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhangmen Education and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.70 -$154.51 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.18 $22.52 million N/A N/A

China Online Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zhangmen Education and China Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.45%. China Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,094.03%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Zhangmen Education on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.